Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is rapidly approaching.

Kylian Mbappe was announced as the cover star earlier this month as excitement for the game builds.

Players of the franchise will no doubt be eager for the game's release, which is set to be on October 1, 2021.

With a few months until FIFA 22 is released, we've tried to predict the 25 highest-rated players on the game.

View our predicted ratings below.

25: Thomas Muller - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

Muller recorded 33 goal contributions in 32 Bundesliga games in what was a very impressive campaign for Bayern.

24: Heung-min Son - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

Son's 17 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League means he's deserving of an upgrade.

23: Gianluigi Donnarumma - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

Donnarumma established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world by being named the tournament's best player in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

22. Toni Kroos - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

Kroos had another solid campaign for Real Madrid. His rating should stay the same.

21. Sergio Ramos - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 89)

It was an injury-hit 2020/21 season for Ramos. He wasn't at his very best in the 21 games he featured in.

20. Sadio Mane - 88 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

It was a disappointing season for Mane and he should receive a downgrade.

19. Ederson - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

Ederson was named in the PFA Team of the Year after a fantastic campaign with Manchester City.

18. Alisson - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

Alisson had a turbulent season. He made a few big mistakes which mean he should be given a slight downgrade.

17. Casemiro - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 89)

Casemiro showed why he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world in 2020/21.

16: Erling Haaland - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 84)

Haaland deserves a major upgrade. He scored 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund in 2020/21 as his rapid rise continued.

15: Harry Kane - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

Kane recorded 37 goal contributions in the Premier League for Tottenham last campaign. He's in line for an upgrade.

14. N'Golo Kante - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

After a disappointing 2019/20 season, Kante was well and truly back to his best in 2020/21. He put in some blistering displays towards the end of the season as Chelsea won the Champions League.

13. Romelu Lukaku - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 85)

Lukaku re-established himself as one of the best strikers in the world once again in a brilliant 30-goal season at Inter Milan.

12. Bruno Fernandes - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 87)

Fernandes recorded 18 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League for Man United. Just ridiculous numbers for a midfielder.

11. Joshua Kimmich - 89 (FIFA 21 rating: 88)

Kimmich is so important to how Bayern play. He's a midfielder than can do it all.

11. Virgil van Dijk - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

Downgrading Van Dijk would be harsh given he suffered a season-ending injuries just weeks into the season.

10. Manuel Neuer - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 89)

Neuer has recaptured the form that saw him regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world at the start of last decade.

9. Karim Benzema - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 89)

Benzema, now 33, continues to get better and better at Real Madrid.

8. Mohamed Salah - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 90)

Liverpool had a disappointing season but Salah can hold his head up high. He scored 31 goals in all competitions.

7. Kylian Mbappe - 90 (FIFA 21 rating: 89)

Mbappe had another impressive season for PSG. He would have been rated even higher had he not had a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

6. Jan Oblak - 91 (FIFA 21 rating: 91)

Oblak remains the best goalkeeper in the world. His brilliance in goal saw Atletico Madrid win La Liga.

5. Kevin De Bruyne - 91 (FIFA 21 rating: 91)

De Bruyne had another fantastic campaign with Man City as they won the Premier League and FA Cup.

4. Neymar - 91 (FIFA 21 rating: 91)

Neymar 'only' scored 17 times in 31 games for PSG but he's just about warranted staying at 91 rated.

3. Robert Lewandowski - 92 (FIFA 21 rating: 91)

The Bayern star enjoyed another incredible campaign, scoring 48 times in just 40 games.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 92 (FIFA 21 rating: 92)

Ronaldo followed up a successful season with Juventus by winning the Golden Boot with Portugal at Euro 2020. He continues to amaze at 36 years old.

1. Lionel Messi - 93 (FIFA 21 rating: 93)

Messi should be crowned the best player on FIFA 22. He was incredible once again in 2020/21 and ended the season by leading Argentina to Copa America glory.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News