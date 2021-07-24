Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Braut Haaland is one of the most famous footballers in the world these days.

Despite only turning 21 a matter of days ago, the Norwegian striker is a global superstar due to his incredible goalscoring exploits over the past two years or so.

Since signing for Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, the Leeds-born youngster has found the back of the net with frightening regularity.

In his 59 appearances across all competitions with the German outfit, Haaland has netted 57 goals, including 12 in 10 Champions League games.

Overall in club football's biggest competition, the giant striker has scored 20 goals in just 16 outings, which is a quite ridiculous record.

Chelsea to make new £130m BID for Haaland | Football Terrace

With numbers like that behind him, it's no wonder Haaland is one of the most adored footballers on the planet.

He's now so popular that fans are invading the pitch during a game in order to get his autograph, which is exactly what happened during Dortmund's pre-season friendly versus Athletic Bilbao on Saturday afternoon.

Haaland showed his class by providing the young supporter with his coveted signature, before ushering the brave fan off of the field of play.

Young fan gets Haaland's autograph during a game

Nicely done, Erling.

The game itself didn't end up going too well for both Haaland and Dortmund, with Bilbao winning 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Raul Garcia and Daniel Vivian.

But the German side won't be too bothered about the result given that it's pre-season and Haaland was actually taken off at half-time by manager Marco Rose and replaced by Steffan Tigges.

The Norwegian striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Dortmund of late and Chelsea are the team who appear to be the favourites to win the race for Haaland.

However, with Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United now official, it's unlikely the 2020/21 DFB-Pokal winners will agree to parting ways with another young superstar this summer.

Well, unless they receive a nine-figure offer from Chelsea that they simply cannot refuse...

