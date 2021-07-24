Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gini Wijnaldum has finally spoken about his Liverpool exit.

The Dutchman left Anfield this summer after five years at the Merseyside club, the midfielder joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum's exit was expected a few months before the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, as reports repeatedly stated he would not sign a new contract at Liverpool.

So why was the 30-year-old reluctant to extend his stay at Anfield? Well, he's now told his side of the story.

Wijnaldum said in an interview with The Times: “Every day in training and in the game I gave everything. Liverpool meant so much to me. There was some moment when I didn’t feel love and appreciated there.

“Not by my teammates, not the people at Melwood. I know they all loved me and I loved them. It was not from that side, more from the other side.

“There was a moment when I didn’t feel loved. In the last two seasons, I had it a few times."

"The media didn’t help. There was a story like I didn’t accept the [Liverpool] offer because I wanted more money, and the fans made it like ‘OK, he didn’t get the offer so he doesn’t try his best to win games.’ Everything looked like it was against me.

"Some moments it was like, ‘Wow, me again?’"

Wijnaldum then went on to reveal how abuse from Liverpool fans on social media played a significant role in his decision to leave.

However, the Dutchman made sure to add that supporters inside Anfield always showed him love and support.

“The fans in the stadium and the fans in social media were two different things,” Wijnaldum continued. “In the stadium, I can say nothing bad about them. They always supported me.

“On social media if we lost I was the one who got the blame - [claiming] that I wanted to leave. There was a moment when I was like, ‘Wow, if they only knew what I was doing to stay fit and play every game.’

"You cannot complain because that is your job. But other players might have said, ‘I’m not fit.’ You get players in their last year who are like, ‘I’m not playing because it’s a risk.’ I did the opposite.

"I didn’t always play good but after the game I could look in the mirror and say, ‘I trained hard to get better'."

It's sad that trolls on social media played a major part in Wijnaldum's exit, but that's modern football for you.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was not overly pleased with the Dutchman's interview, though.

The Sky Sports pundit took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the matter, the 43-year-old claiming that Wijnaldum's exit was more to do with the fact that the club would not offer him more money.

Carragher's response

Carragher wrote on the social media platform: "I love Gini but this is not right, social media is a circus & every club has clowns. Turn off your notifications & if it’s bothering you that much delete the app! He wanted more money the club said no, that’s football!"

You get the feeling this isn't the last we're going to hear about Wijnaldum's Liverpool exit...

