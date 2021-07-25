Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho is officially a Manchester United player.

One of the longest transfer sagas in football history was brought to an end on Friday afternoon as the Red Devils finally announced the Englishman's arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

The signing of Sancho could prove to be a game-changer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, as the winger is already one of the best players in the world.

In his four years at Dortmund, Sancho evolved from a raw youngster into a world-class operator and as a result, his value has increased rapidly.

According to Transfermarkt, he is now worth £90 million, which is far more than the £76.5 million United actually paid for him.

Sancho is the second-most valuable Premier League player and if he can hit the ground running in 2021/22, the skilful forward will take top spot in no time.

Let's find out who's ahead of Sancho by checking out the 30 most valuable footballers in the English top-flight on Transfermarkt.

Harry Kane & Jack Grealish AGREE TERMS with Man City | Football Terrace

30. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £49.50 million

29. Richarlison (Everton) - £49.50 million

28. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - £49.50 million

27. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - £49.50 million

26. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - £54.00 million

25. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) - £54.00 million

24. Fabinho (Liverpool) - £54.00 million

23. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £54.00 million

22. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - £54.00 million

21. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - £58.50 million

20. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - £58.50 million

19. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - £58.50 million

18. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - £58.50 million

17. Declan Rice (West Ham) - £63.00 million

16. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £63.00 million

15. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - £63.00 million

14. Rodri (Manchester City) - £63.00 million

13. Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - £67.50 million

12. Mason Mount (Manchester City) - £67.50 million

11. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £67.50 million

10. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - £72.00 million

9. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - £76.50 million

8. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - £76.50 million

7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - £76.50 million

6. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - £81.00 million

5. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £81.00 million

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £90.00 million

3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £90.00 million

2. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £90.00 million

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - £108.00 million

Kane is the only Premier League player worth over £100 million and the Spurs man is currently the third-most valuable footballer in the world, behind only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

News Now - Sport News