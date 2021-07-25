Sancho, De Bruyne, Salah: Who's the most valuable Premier League player?
Jadon Sancho is officially a Manchester United player.
One of the longest transfer sagas in football history was brought to an end on Friday afternoon as the Red Devils finally announced the Englishman's arrival from Borussia Dortmund.
The signing of Sancho could prove to be a game-changer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, as the winger is already one of the best players in the world.
In his four years at Dortmund, Sancho evolved from a raw youngster into a world-class operator and as a result, his value has increased rapidly.
According to Transfermarkt, he is now worth £90 million, which is far more than the £76.5 million United actually paid for him.
Sancho is the second-most valuable Premier League player and if he can hit the ground running in 2021/22, the skilful forward will take top spot in no time.
Let's find out who's ahead of Sancho by checking out the 30 most valuable footballers in the English top-flight on Transfermarkt.
30. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £49.50 million
29. Richarlison (Everton) - £49.50 million
28. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) - £49.50 million
27. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) - £49.50 million
26. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - £54.00 million
25. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) - £54.00 million
24. Fabinho (Liverpool) - £54.00 million
23. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £54.00 million
22. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - £54.00 million
21. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - £58.50 million
20. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - £58.50 million
19. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - £58.50 million
18. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - £58.50 million
17. Declan Rice (West Ham) - £63.00 million
16. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £63.00 million
15. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - £63.00 million
14. Rodri (Manchester City) - £63.00 million
13. Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - £67.50 million
12. Mason Mount (Manchester City) - £67.50 million
11. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - £67.50 million
10. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - £72.00 million
9. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - £76.50 million
8. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - £76.50 million
7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - £76.50 million
6. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - £81.00 million
5. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £81.00 million
4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £90.00 million
3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £90.00 million
2. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - £90.00 million
1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - £108.00 million
Kane is the only Premier League player worth over £100 million and the Spurs man is currently the third-most valuable footballer in the world, behind only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.