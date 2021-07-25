Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Memphis Depay is settling into life as a Barcelona player.

Depay's Barcelona move

The Dutchman is one of a handful of free transfers to arrive at Camp Nou this summer with the Blaugrana reportedly needing to save funds to combat their swelling debt.

However, there's no denying that Depay has world-class talent and a move to Catalonia feels like a second chance at delivering the goods for a major club after struggling at Manchester United.

Now 27 years old, Depay is a much more established player in the European game and brings with him four and a half seasons of consistent high-level performances with Lyon.

Kane & Grealish AGREE TERMS with Man City (Football Terrace)

Barcelona vs Girona

And with Depay returning from his holidays on the back of the Netherlands' premature exit from Euro 2020, the former United forward can really get stuck into making an impression at Barca.

The early signs are good ones, too, because Depay was able to make his Barcelona bow mere days after going through the formalities of being unveiled at the stadium and modelling the new shirt.

The Copa del Rey holders went head-to-head with Girona in their second pre-season clash of the summer, which culminated in a 3-1 win with Gerard Pique and Rey Manaj striking early.

Depay makes his mark

On the 42-minute mark, Depay entered the fray in the purple away attire of his new employers and would later score the final goal of the game with a thunderous penalty past Juan Carlos Martin.

However, it was Depay's contribution before the spot-kick conversion that will have buoyed Barca fans the most because he looked like a constant threat during the win at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Whether it was through immaculate dribbling, raw strength or canny interchanges, Depay was moving through the channels with ease and creating serious problems for Girona.

Depay's Barcelona debut highlights

It really was the sort of statement performance that will have Barcelona supporters optimistic about his chances of success at the club - and his individual highlights really serve to illustrate that point.

So, be sure to enjoy Depay's display with your own two eyes by checking out his best bits from the Girona win - courtesy of Twitter @FDJChief - down below:

Is it only a pre-season friendly? Yes. Is it too early to get ahead of yourselves? Yes. But does Depay have all the makings of a brilliance player for Barcelona? You're darn right that he does.

Depay could take La Liga by storm

According to Marca, Depay said after the victory: "It feels amazing to play in this shirt. It was tough, the first minutes in the match, but I really enjoyed it. The teammates helped me. I enjoyed it a lot."

You can see from the swaggering confidence that Depay brought to both his own play and the Barca attack as a whole that he has the potential to take the Spanish top-flight by storm this season.

If the Dutchman can replicate his Lyon displays and the lightning start that he made against Girona in the games that matter most, then don't be surprised if he turns La Liga into his playground.

News Now - Sport News