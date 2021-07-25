Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Grealish is now a bonafide footballing superstar.

The Aston Villa playmaker took the Premier League by storm in 2020/21 and had he not picked up an injury towards the end of the season, he would almost certainly have earned a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

In his 26 league appearances, the 25-year-old netted six goals and contributed 10 assists, establishing himself as one of the division's very best attack-minded players.

Grealish was rightly named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020, where he continued to impress despite being used sparingly by the manager.

His rapid improvement in recent years has unsurprisingly seen him regularly linked with a move to one of the Premier League's top six sides.

Harry Kane & Jack Grealish AGREE TERMS with Man City | Football Terrace

Manchester City are knowingly keen on signing Grealish and are reportedly prepared to make him the first £100 million player in British history.

But Villa are determined to keep ahold of their talisman.

As reported by The Sun, Dean Smith's side are ready to offer Grealish a brand new contract worth £200,000-a-week to convince the player to stay put.

That salary would make the Englishman the highest-paid player in Villa's history and would see him earn more than double that of Tyrone Mings, who on £80,000-a-week is currently the club's second-highest earner, per Spotrac.

Will Villa's offer - which comes less than a year after Grealish put pen to paper on a new deal last September - be too tempting to turn down and force the player to reject City?

It's hard to say, but the cold hard facts are that the Premier League champions could easily offer him £200,000-a-week or more themselves and they also have the lure of regular Champions League football.

At the end of the day, the decisions rests entirely with 'Super Jack'.

Does he want to be his boyhood club's talisman and leader, or does he want to be part of a world-class squad and challenge for major honours every season?

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

News Now - Sport News