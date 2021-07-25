Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

MMA star Abdul-Malik Saidulaev suffered one of the most disastrous arm injuries you will ever see during a fight.

The Russian featherweight was up against Kyrgyzstan's Rustambek Nurzhanov at an ACA Young Eagles event in Chechnya.

Saidulaev was thrown by his opponent and the outcome was bizarre as his arm was bent in the wrong way. Nurzhanov got away from the Russian with his hands over his head after seeing his state.

The arm injury was more than enough to ensure that Saidulaev would be unable to continue and Nuzhanov was declared the winner.

This was the Russian's first defeat in professional MMA, having previously won all of his nine previous fights.

This isn't the first time we've seen horrific injuries to MMA fighters in recent times as UFC great Ronaldo Souza had his arm snapped in an armbar during his fight against compatriot Andre Muniz at UFC 262 a couple of months back.

Jacare was unable to go on and his opponent won the bout via technical submission. This was the Brazilian's fourth defeat in a row, having lost to Kevin Holland, Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson within 20 months.

Souza's UFC contract was not renewed after it ran out, thus making him a free agent. He is currently in hospital and will undergo surgery on his arm.

(Enter Giveaway)

Earlier this month, we also saw Conor McGregor break his ankle during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Saidulaev's injury is among the most horrific ones one will ever lay their eyes on and is bound to keep him out of action for a long time. However, we can always expect him to bounce back following his recovery.

Elsewhere in MMA, TJ Dillashaw marked his return to UFC with a win over Cory Sandhagen via split decision.

This was the 35-year-old's first fight since 2019 as he served a two-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug EPO.

The victory means that Dillashaw has now won five out his last six fights.

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

News Now - Sport News