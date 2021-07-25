Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The second round of men's football games at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off on Sunday morning UK time.

New Zealand's fixture against Honduras was one of the first to commence and the nation from Oceania were looking to build on a victory in their opening match against South Korea.

And Danny Hay's side got off to the perfect start in the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Sunday as they went 1-0 up in just the 10th-minute of proceedings.

Full-back Liberato Cacace was the man who grabbed the goal and the defender's strike is without question one of the greatest ever seen at any Olympic Games in history.

The 20-year-old latched on to a loose ball around 30 to 35 yards from goal and unleashed an unstoppable half-volley from his trusty left peg that flew into the back of the net.

Honduras goalkeeper Alex Guity didn't stand a chance of saving it and you can check out the goal in all of its glory below.

Cacace's stunner vs Honduras at Tokyo 2020

What. A. Goal.

It's not possible to make a sweeter connection with a football and we will likely not see a better goal out in Tokyo this summer.

Honduras equalised just before the half-time break through Luis Palma, but Burnley's Chris Wood was on hand to put New Zealand 2-1 ahead in the 49th-minute.

However, the Central American nation turned the game on its head in the latter stages, with goals from Juan Obregon and Rigoberto Rivas securing a 3-2 victory for Honduras.

But away from the final result, you may be asking; who is the scorer of the match's wonder-goal, Cacace?

Well, the Wellington-born defender is currently on the books at Belgian side Sint-Truiden, which has been his home since 2020 after leaving his hometown club Wellington Phoenix - where he was revered as one of the league's best players.

Cacace has made three appearances for New Zealand's senior team thus far and that number will almost certainly increase at a rapid rate in the coming years.

He's certainly a player to watch out for.

