Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

2016 Olympic men's hockey gold medalists Argentina started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Spain in a match that had a controversial moment.

Argentina and Spain have faced each other on a number of occasions in recent tournaments. The two squared off in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as in the World Cup three years ago.

Spain won 3-1 at the London Olympics but the South Americans prevailed in Rio, defeating them 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Argentina also defeated them 4-3 in the World Cup in India.

During the latter stages of the match, Spanish stalwart David Alegre went down because of cramps. Argentine defender Matias Rey went towards the 36-year-old to help him but his compatriot Lucas Rossi thought differently.

He believed that Alegre was faking his injury with the intention of wasting time and he shouted towards the Spaniard before hitting him on the head with his stick.

This angered his teammates and an argument broke out with Spanish captain Miquel Delas can be seen grabbing Rossi's neck.

Tokyo Olympics schedule 2021: UK times, events, dates and more

Rossi was eventually taken away from his teammates and the game ended soon after.

Both players involved in the argument were experienced ones with Alegre being a part of the Spanish squads that won the bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup and the silver at the 2008 Olympics.

He scored a goal against New Zealand in the former competition.

Rossi was a part of Argentina's gold medal-winning team in Rio five years ago as well as the 2014 World Cup where they claimed bronze.

Yesterday's match finished 1-1 with Spain's Pau Quemada canceling out Agustin Mazzilli's opening goal. This was the latter's second Olympic goal, having previously scored in the 2016 final against Belgium.

Argentina next play Japan who lost to 2004 gold medalists Australia while Spain's opponents will be New Zealand who lost their opening fixture to 8-time gold medalists India.

News Now - Sport News