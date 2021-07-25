Valorant: UK players dominate ahead of EU Stage 3 Challengers 2

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 teams have been confirmed, and there's a strong contingent of UK pros involved.

The majority of the players in the VCT 2021 Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 are UK based. 30% of the pro gamers from the United Kingdom will be going forward in the tournament, with France and Finland being the second and third most represented countries.

International teams and organisations such as Fnatic and Team Liquid feature UK based talent. There are also UK based organisations moving forward in the tournament, such as Rix.GG and Tenstar, who have also qualified for Stage 3 Challengers 2.

European based organisation Alliance also has a British general manager in James Banks. Banks joined Alliance back in December and also works as a caster and host.

Here's further information on some of the UK talents that will be taking part in Stage 3 Challengers 2:

Fnatic

Boaster - The captain of the Valorant team, Jake "Boaster" Howlett, is currently the fragging IGL of the team. He previously spent time in CS:GO and LOL with Excel but has found his stride in the Tier 1 scene of European Valorant.

Mistic - Mistic is a British ex-Fortnite player. After playing with SUMN FC, he turned into one of the best support players in England and the region as a whole. His Viper is now feared and respected around the world.

mini (Coach) - Mini is the English head coach of the Valorant team. His duoing up with Boaster on SUMN FC made him one of the most respected coaches in Valorant. He also played a key role in the restructuring of the team and the new signings that have turned Fnatic into a top EU team again.

Team Liquid

Soulcas - Dom "soulcas" Sulcas (born January 2, 2000) is a British player who currently plays for Team Liquid.

Kryptix - James "Kryptix" Affleck is a British player who currently plays for Team Liquid.

L1NK - Travis "L1NK" Mendoza (born August 8, 1998) is a British player who currently plays for Team Liquid.

Sliggy (Coach)

Rix.GG Thunder

otom

frei

Luzuh

weber (Coach)

laika (Coach)

Tenstar

Br0die

KRAY

Russ

Stanley

Spin (Coach)

