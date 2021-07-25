Valorant: New crosshair customisation leak revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new leak suggests that Valorant will be getting more crosshair customisation in an upcoming patch for the game.

Notable Valorant leaker on Twitter, @ValorLeaks, has revealed that more crosshair customisation will be coming as part of a new patch for the game. Mike (ValorLeaks) wrote that we could expect to see some changes in the crosshair system going forward.

"So it seems more settings are coming to crosshairs in general", ValorLeaks revealed. "Includes Firing Error Multiplier, Center Dot Color, and Movement Error Multiplier."

Valorant players already have a multitude of different ways to customise the aiming system in the game. You can find the crosshair options for multiple renowned players available online, such as shroud, Brax, Summit1g and A_Seagul.

So the expanded options for players will be a welcome addition to the game, as it continues to drive forward as one of the most prominent FPS eSports games in the world.

Firing Error Multiplier, Center Dot Color, and Movement Error Multiplier are potentially exciting additions to the current options, giving gamers the chance to control play and get more precise shooting mechanics in the future.

Additionally, ValorLeaks confirmed that players would be able to fully customise their profiles in separate instances to control different types of aiming across Primary, ADS, and Sniper Scope.

Although fans are happy that the additional control will be added to the game's mechanics, some desperately ask for an RGB crosshair to be added to the customisation.

@hounak1 wrote that "They should add RGB sliders for crosshair colours, that way we will have more freedom." This was echoed by @pshunter36, who said, "We need an RGB crosshair."

