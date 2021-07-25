Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlos Takam seemed angry with the referee following his defeat to Joe Joyce yesterday.

The two locked horns at the SSE Arena in London for the Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles.

Joyce didn't have a strong start and Takam landed a lot of punches during the first few rounds.

In the sixth round though, Joyce was in full flow as he seemed the more dominant of the two.

The 35-year-old landed a cluster of punches on Takam and just as he reached to the ropes, referee Steve Gray abruptly ended the fight.

Joyce won the bout via technical knockout, thus maintaining his 100% win record. The Rio Olympics silver medalist has now won 13 fights.

Takam was far from pleased with the referee's decision and he can be seen pushing away Gray, shouting towards him as to why he stopped the fight.

The defeat marks the Frenchman's first defeat since 2018 when he lost to Derek Chisora.

Joyce retains his Commonwealth, WBC Silver and WBO International heavyweight titles. Following the fight, he said he wanted to face the winner of the bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the 35-year-old told BT Sport: "What I want is AJ or Usyk! I don't need any more tests. I've started at the deep end and I've carried on at a steady trajectory."

Joshua and Usyk are scheduled to fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25 for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. The former will be keen on becoming the first individual to defeat the Ukrainian.

Since turning professional in 2017 at the age of 31, Joyce has done pretty well, having won each of his fights so far. Whether he takes on the winner of Joshua vs Usyk is anyone's guess but if that does happen, then there is a fair chance of his 100% record being broken.

