The Olympics of course is the crème de la crème, top of the top, best of the best… you get the picture.

So much hard work and prep has gone into each and every sporting event, skateboarding is no different.

Peru’s Angelo Caro Narvaez had an event to forget after the moments that unfolded during the preliminary heat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics; and although skateboarding is renowned for nasty falls, accidents and ballsy risk-taking, this is a twist of events that even Tony Hawk would cringe at.

As skateboarders across the globe will know all too well, wiping out on a skateboard is an all too painful, yet familiar experience, however, wiping out on a skateboard and taking a railing to the groin is a whole other world of hurt.

Unfortunately for Narvaez, he would have the displeasure of getting to experience this first-hand.

“The Peruvian really just laying it all out there”, quipped by the broadcaster on duty at the time of the incident.

To put it simply, Narvaez’s rail grind was landed awkwardly, as the other rail neared, he aborted his board all together; unfortunately for him, his board ended up in a much better condition than that of his pelvic region.

If you really listen, you can actually hear the sound of his midsection colliding with the rail.

To his credit however, Narvaez showed tremendous character to get back up and dust himself down to qualify for the final following a very solid second run.

If nothing else, we have learned that this guy has perseverance, heart, and balls made of literal steel, if they gave out medals for not giving up, Narvaez would bring home the gold, silver and bronze; there’s no questioning that.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Yuto Horigome has bagged the first ever skateboarding victory in a competition in the Olympic games, taking gold in men’s street in the city where he mastered his craft as a kid.

The first ever skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler and American skater Jagger Eaton took bronze respectfully.

One of skate boarding’s biggest stars at present, Nyjah Huston from the U.S., tumbled repeatedly attempting to land tricks and placed seventh in the eight-man final.

These are the first ever Olympic games to feature skate boarding and it looks as though it’s going down a treat.

