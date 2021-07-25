Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brazil's second game in the men's football section of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was far from a thriller.

The South American nation beat Germany 4-2 in their opening match, but had to make do with a 0-0 draw with Ivory Coast this time around.

There are still some positives to take from the game for Andre Jardine's side, though.

The point they picked up means they're now in pole-position to reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

Brazil also managed to keep a clean sheet, which is a solid achievement when you factor in that they had to play with 10 men for pretty much the entirety of the match.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz was dismissed from the field of play in the 13th-minute after he was adjudged to have denied Ivory Coast a clear goalscoring chance with a 'foul'.

The referee initially brandished a yellow card in the defensive midfielder's direction, but VAR reviewed the incident and deemed it worthy of a red card.

After watching footage of the 'foul' by Luiz, it's difficult to work out how those operating the technology arrived at the conclusion that they did.

The Villa man appeared to make no contact with Youssouf Dao whatsoever, with the Ivory Coast man simply falling to the ground after running across Luiz's path.

Have a look for yourself...

Luiz is sent for an early bath vs Ivory Coast

Does Luiz make any contact? It doesn't appear so and if there was contact, it was absolutely nowhere near enough to cause Dao to fall over in that manner.

The only silver lining is that the 23-year-old's incredibly harsh sending off didn't result in a defeat for Brazil.

Ivory Coast were reduced to 10 men themselves just before the end of the game, as Eboue Kouassi picked up his second booking in the space of 14 minutes.

Brazil will now be focused on the match against Saudi Arabia on July 28th, which Luiz will unfortunately have to miss through suspension.

