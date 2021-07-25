Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has wasted no time in starting his journey to recovery following a horrific leg-break during his third encounter with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Via the ‘Notorious’ one’s Instagram we are able to see McGregor taking to the gym despite being in a full leg-cast.

We can see him doing weights, cardio, and, of course, posing for the camera – he’s obviously in good spirits.

The Irishman broke his tibia at the end of the first round in his Las Vegas bout against Poirier on July 11.

We can see from the pictures posted to his Instagram account, boasting 41.5million followers, that he had been keeping his leg elevated and in full cast throughout the entirety of his workout.

The caption to his workout post read:

'Life is not about what happens to us. But how we handle what happens to us! Let's go team, God Bless. Still grinding!'

The ‘Notorious’ is set to be on crutches for at least the next four weeks after successfully coming through surgery, despite this, the images show him performing chin-ups, sit-ups and weight training.

Interviewed after his disappointed third bout with Poirier, McGregor said:

'Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you've done nothing in there.

'That second round would've shown all. Onwards and upwards we go. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back, and we come back better than ever.'

UFC president Dana White has already suggested a potential fourth fight could be on the cards after Poirier made it 2-1 in his favour out of the three clashes already.

White went onto say:

'It sucks, it's brutal. It's not the way you want to see fights end. Dustin Poirier will fight for the title. And when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch I guess. I don't know.

'The fight didn't get finished. You can't have a fight finish that way.

So we'll see how this whole things plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out? Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.'

