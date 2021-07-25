Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's rare that a 16-year-old is able to hold their own in a professional football match.

For most up and coming players, that age is a tad too young to be mixing it with fully grown men, although there have been some exceptions down the years.

Both Wayne Rooney and Cesc Fabregas delivered the goods in English football as 16-year-olds, with another more recent case being that of Barcelona's Ansu Fati.

The Spanish winger scored his first goal for the club before his 17th birthday, which is a remarkable achievement.

And it seems Barcelona have another player in their ranks who is making a mark in the first-team at the age of just 16.

In the team's pre-season friendly victory over Girona on Saturday, Pablo Martin Paez Gavira (more commonly known as 'Gavi') came off the bench in the second half and played like a seasoned veteran.

Gavi produced a number of impressive moments during his cameo, including one brilliant lofted pass that should have resulted in a goal for the Catalan side.

Let's take a look at the 16-year-old's three standout moments from Saturday evening...

Gavi was balling in 3-1 victory vs Girona

He really does look like a special talent and his assured display is proof that La Masia is alive and well after a few unproductive years.

Gavi has already debuted for Barcelona's B team and it's expected that he'll become a permanent member of the club's first-team sooner rather than later.

"He is so technically gifted," Franc Artiga, one of Gavi's former coaches at La Masia, told Goal. "He is capable of changing a what he is about to do in tenths of a second, and improvising under any circumstance of the game.

"It is very difficult to find a player with these abilities, and with this speed of execution."

Whisper it quietly, but Barcelona appear to have another player who can join Pedri in following in the footsteps of legendary midfield duo Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

