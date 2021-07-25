Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul has sensationally revealed that he and his team are in ‘talks’ with Conor McGregor’s people to set up mega-money fight.

Paul also noted that he is confident he will defeat Tyron Woodley – who he is due to fight on August 29 – letting on that he believes Woodley is ‘harder’ than McGregor.

Speaking to The Heard regarding a potential blockbuster fight with McGregor, Paul said:

"I think it will happen. Look, I mean, I'm the money fight for Conor McGregor right now.

"There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor.

"Our team is in touch with his team and there's talks of it actually happening. And people at first thought I was just joking when I said I wanted to fight him.

"But now it's as real as it gets, it's more real than ever and by the way, if we do fight, I'm going to knock him out."

Speaking ahead of his fight against Woodley, Paul continued:

"I think Tyron Woodley is a harder opponent than Conor McGregor.

"Conor, I think the fame, the money has got to his head, he's lost that fighters edge, that motivation. And look, he's a smaller guy.

"He's five, what, eight? He's 155-pounds, Tyron Woodley is a 200-pound, massive, explosive guy, so he's a lot more dangerous fighter than Conor McGregor."

Paul could also be seen mocking McGregor on social media following his disappointing outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Paul said:

"All right, check it. My new $100,000 Nyquil McGregor, Sleepy McGregor chain. Thank you Benny Da Jeweller. Let's go."

"18 months ago, I said I wanted to fight Conor and people laughed. Now I'm laughing at Conor.

"He needs Jake Paul more than I need him. I would knock the fake teeth out of his mouth. McGregor would not stand a chance."

After the shocking scenes during the trilogy bout with Poirier, it is unclear as to what is next for McGregor.

Following a difficult few years in the Octagon, perhaps Paul is the best option he has.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News