The 2010 World Cup was certainly one to forget if you're an England fan.

Fabio Capello's side went into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, but the fabled 'Golden Generation' failed to deliver for the umpteenth time.

England drew with the United States of America and Algeria in their first two group games, before an unconvincing 1-0 win over Slovenia that secured a place in the last-16.

The Three Lions were drawn against Germany in the first knockout round, a match in which they were thrashed 4-1 by Joachim Low's side.

Capello's one major tournament as England manager was an absolute disaster and Jermain Defoe's goal versus Slovenia was arguably the only highlight of the team's campaign out in South Africa.

Well, there was perhaps one more...

During the victory over Slovenia - a game in which England were predictably unconvincing - Chelsea legend John Terry produced one of the most iconic pieces of defending in World Cup history.

The legendary centre-back first blocked a shot on David James' goal, before trying and failing to get the ball clear while still on the turf.

Slovenia recollected the ball inside the box and Terry attempted to make up for his mistake by performing a 'fish dive' to try and block the second effort from the opposition with his head.

Fortunately for England, the strike went well wide, but we still got some magnificent action shots of Terry - and they haven't got worse with age.

You will find footage of the memorable incident below.

Terry's legendary 'fish dive' vs Slovenia

Despite the fact it's been over 11 years since Terry took the act of a diving header to new extremes, the footage is still as good as ever.

The onus was on Terry to give it his all in the Slovenia game after he was forced to apologise for criticising England's first two performances out in South Africa.

"It was never my intention to upset the manager or players and if I did, I apologise," Terry said.

"I went into the press conference with the intention of being honest. I was asked a question. Maybe I went too far.

"I have told the manager he has my total support and I would like to stress that I don't believe I have been a disruptive influence in the camp.

"I would now like to put this episode behind me and concentrate on trying to win what is a massive game for England.

"All I was trying to do was stress how it important it is to me to try and win the World Cup."

