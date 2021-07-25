Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Peter Wright gave an emotional interview after pulling off one of the greatest performances in Matchplay history yesterday. Speaking to SkySports after his 17-10 victory over Michael van Gerwen.

The 51-year-old fought back tears as he spoke about the health problems his wife Jo has experienced over the past 18 months.

“That was a hell of a game,” Wright said. “I had to play well there, Michael played the best he’s done for ages. What a game. I would have liked to watch it, personally.”

“The most important thing, Jo’s here tomorrow,” he continued. “We’ve got the boss back tomorrow so no mucking about and obviously we’ve got to play last year’s winner, Dimitri.”

“That's why I got upset because I promised her I was going to get to the final and she can be here,” he told Dutch cable television channel RTL7 later. “That was my motivation, I was emotional as well as beating Michael because he is the best player in the world and we all know that.”

“Jo had her operation last Thursday, spine surgery, and she's been in a lot of pain for the past couple of years,” he continued. “It's her third operation and the other two haven't worked.

"This one seems a lot better. Instead of going home, she’s coming up here Sunday.”

Wright will be feeling confident when he goes head-to-head with defending champion Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final at the Winter Gardens this evening.

He completely dominated van Gerwen in the semi-final, recording a 110.66 average – the highest ever produced in a World Matchplay semi-final – en route to his thrilling 17-10 victory.

Van den Bergh, meanwhile, won 15 of the last 18 legs of his semi-final against Krzysztof Ratajski, including a run of eight straight legs from 6-2 down, to book his place in Sunday’s final.

In previous rounds, the Belgian saw off world champion Gerwyn Price, Dave Chisnall and Devon Petersen to secure his second appearance in the final.

If he wins, he will become just the fourth man to defend the title after Rod Harrington, Phil Taylor and Van Gerwen.

But Wright will be no pushover. The World number two knows his opponent well having put Van den Bergh up amid travel restrictions during the height of the pandemic.

Furthermore, he dominates the pair's head-to-head record, having won nine and lost just two of their 12 meetings.

