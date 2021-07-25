Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saturday was a rollercoaster of emotions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

United announced in the morning that the Norwegian manager had put pen to paper on a new contract.

Solskjaer's new deal extends his stay at the club until the summer of 2024. He has the option of a further year.

United were in action against Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers in the afternoon.

Despite United missing a number of their stars, Solskjaer's side were still favourites to emerge from Loftus Road with the victory.

But they fell to a 4-2 defeat in west London.

It all started so well when Jesse Lingard scored after just four minutes.

But QPR battled back and scored four unanswered goals to lead 4-1.

And those inside the stadium were absolutely loving watching their side dismantle the Premier League giants.

In fact, QPR fans have gone viral for trolling Solskjaer after their side's fourth goal.

A video has emerged on Twitter showing QPR fans sarcastically chanting 'Ole's at the wheel'.

You've got to hand it to the QPR fans, that's some fine trolling.

United pulled one back through Anthony Elanga but it proved only a consolation as QPR ran out 4-2 victors.

Solskjaer looked at the positives after the game despite the defeat.

"You're never happy when you concede goals but [it was] a good exercise again, good learning for some of the young ones," he told Man United's official website.

“It's a check where we are, and a test where we are for the older and more experienced ones as well.

“Towards the end, I enjoyed the football the kids played. They conceded a few goals and could have crumbled but they got hold of the ball and scored a very good goal.”

