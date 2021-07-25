Henry, Bergkamp, Wright: Leah Williamson ranks the best Arsenal player ever

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal and England defender Leah Williamson has had her say on the top three Gunners players of all time.

The 24-year-old has played over 100 times for the North London side, having made her debut in 2014 as a teenager.

In a new video on the football-based YouTube channel UMM, Williamson chats to presenter Harry Pinero as part of a series called “In that Order.”

The centre-back is invited to answer various questions with three different options and then has to rank each one in order of preference.

Asked to rank the greatest players in Arsenal’s history, Williamson was torn between three club legends.

The options offered were Thierry Henry and Ian Wright –– the top two scorers in Gunners history, as well as Dutch icon Dennis Bergkamp.

Williamson joked how hard it was for her to decide but ultimately settled on the Frenchman as her number one.

“Thierry Henry has got to be top for me. [He’s] probably the best player to ever play for Arsenal.”

The defender then chose Ian Wright in second, despite admitting to watching more of Bergkamp as a child.

“It’s a hard one for me because I grew up watching Bergkamp more than I watched Ian Wright. But for me as a fan, when you watch a player and think ‘yeah, he’s Arsenal’ - it’s Ian Wright.“

The England star also ranked the best goals of her career so far. In third place was her first goal for the club in 2014 in a League Cup win vs Millwall Lionesses, while her first league goal against Chelsea that same season was the pick of the bunch.

Williamson’s first international goal –– an 86th-minute winner in a 3-2 win vs the Czech Republic in 2019 ranks as her second favourite, with the centre-back admitting “it must have hit every player possible on the way in.”

Having registered 20 caps for England so far, Williamson is also part of this year’s Team GB squad at the Tokyo Olympics. The side have started the tournament well, winning two from two. This includes a 2-0 win against Chile and a 1-0 win against hosts Japan –– securing Great Britain’s spot in the quarter-finals.

Outside of international football, the defender has just signed a new contract for Arsenal ahead of the 2021/2022 campaign. The Gunners have Champions League football to look forward to and Williamson will no doubt be a vital part of the squad as they look to close the gap on Chelsea and Man City this season.

To watch the full video of Williamson speaking to UMM, then click here

