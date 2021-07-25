Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Haaland is already one of the world's best strikers at just 21 years old.

The Norwegian forward burst onto the scene at Red Bull Salzburg after putting in some eye-catching performances in the Champions League.

His success in Austria earned him a €20 million move to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.

He is now one of the most coveted strikers in the world after smashing in 57 goals in 59 games for the German club.

Being good at football runs in the family.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, was a Norway international and played in the Premier League with Man City and Leeds.

The Dortmund star's cousin, also a striker, has been making a name for himself in the past few months.

Back in March, it was claimed by Marca that Albert Braut Tjaaland, just 17 years old, had scored 64 goals in 37 games for Molde's youth teams.

He made his professional debut for Molde on Sunday afternoon and he managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

Tjaaland came on for his debut in the 82nd minute of Molde's Norwegian Cup game against Spjelkavik.

It took him just 10 minutes to net his first goal for the club as he produced a neat finish when one-on-one with the goalkeeper in stoppage time.

Tjaaland has emulated his cousin, with Haaland also scoring on his Molde debut back in 2017.

It appears Tjaaland is also set to have a very successful career.

Erling Moe, Molde's manager, spoke of the youngster's ability back in April.

"I have seen some of it (hype) on social media," he told Eurosport, per the Daily Mail.

"He (Tjaland) is an exciting young boy who really has some exciting qualities, so I think it must be possible to calm down a bit, yes.

"It's a bit like that when you post something on social media at the moment, it spreads like wildfire.'

"He has a great future ahead of him if he does the everyday things 100 percent and properly.

"I think Erling is a few steps ahead yet."

