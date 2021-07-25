Liverpool Transfer News: 44-cap international linked with Anfield move - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool admire the qualities that AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie possesses, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 24-year-old has spent the last four seasons with the Italian giants, and earlier this year he helped them to a second-place finish in Serie A.

However, his future at the club is far from certain, as he is into the final year of his contract and has not agreed a new deal yet.

Kessie is currently representing his country at the Olympic Games but Milan reportedly hope that they can reach an agreement with the player shortly which can be wrapped up upon his return from Tokyo.

If this does not happen, though, Liverpool appear to be waiting in the wings, as the Reds reportedly like what they have seen from the Ivorian during his time in Italy.

If Liverpool do step up their interest in Kessie, would the 44-cap international be a good addition to their squad?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan and Joshua Cole give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Kessie is riding the crest of a wave after enjoying an exceptional season at Milan in 2020/21.

"The 6 foot midfielder missed just one league game all year, scoring 13 goals and delivering four assists. After making a fast start to the season, which meant that Milan led the table at Christmas, the side fell away at the turn of the year but Kessie consistently stepped up the plate, as shown by his average WhoScored game rating of 7.15 in Serie A - the highest mark of his career across the course of a campaign.

"Kessie is the complete modern-day midfielder, as highlighted by the fact that he made 53 tackles and 46 interceptions in Italy's top-flight last term, while also completing 43 successful dribbles.

"Liverpool have an ageing midfield, with Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all into their thirties. If the opportunity presents itself to land Kessie, who can drive the side forwards for years to come, they should sign him without hesitation."

Christy Malyan

"I struggle to think of a team that couldn't do with a player like Franck Kessie. He's powerful, tall, a fantastic runner and he scores a healthy supply of goals - last season saw him net a whopping 13 in Serie A. With Gini Wijnaldum leaving Liverpool he seems like as good a replacement as any, and his contract situation suggests a deal is possible this summer as his current terms are due to expire in under 12 months.

"My only slight concern is that Kessie will most likely be called up to Ivory Coast's AFCON squad for January, as will Sadio Mane for Senegal, as will Mohamed Salah for Egypt. It might not be quite as big an issue as with Salah and Mane because Liverpool have more depth in midfield than up front, through the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to name a few.

"Nonetheless, it's not ideal that Liverpool's two best forwards and potentially their best midfielder could all miss up to a month of the season with the next tournament due to start in January. Who knows what shape they'll be in after it too, and whether they'll spend the second half of the campaign fatigued.

"AFCON already creates a difficult situation for Liverpool and signing Kessie might just make it worse."

Joshua Cole

"With Liverpool needing to revitalise their midfield following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp ought to consider sanctioning a move for Kessie as this would be a tremendous bit of business.

"A stand-out performer for AC Milan last season, the Ivory Coast international helped his side qualify for the Champions League for the first time in eight years by producing some inspired displays in Italy's top-flight.

"As well as averaging an incredibly impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.15 in Serie A, Kessie ranked in the top six at the San Siro for interceptions per game (1.2), shots per game (1.3) and successful dribbles per match (1.2).

"Having netted 14 goals in all competitions for Milan during the previous campaign, the midfielder will bring a new dimension to Liverpool's midfield which flattered to deceive at times earlier this year."

