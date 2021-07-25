Liverpool transfer news: Reds could consider cashing in on 64-cap ace - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jordan Henderson's future at Liverpool is in doubt as his contract talks with the club have stalled, according to The Times.

The Reds captain has two years left on his current deal and has recently held talks with his employers about extending his stay at Anfield.

However, it is understood that these talks have been unproductive so far, which has put some major European clubs on alert.

PSG and Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to make a move for Henderson if he cannot agree a new deal at Liverpool.

With the 64-cap international now into his thirties and his contract set to expire in 2023, should Liverpool look to cash in on him this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan and Joshua Cole express their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Henderson had some fitness issues last term which restricted him to just 21 league appearances. Having turned 31 last month, some may wonder if the past season is a sign that his best days are behind him.

"However, I feel that he still has plenty left to offer. Taking over the captaincy from a club legend in Steven Gerrard was never going to be an easy task but Henderson has done an outstanding job, leading Liverpool to silverware both domestically and in Europe in recent years.

"Jurgen Klopp's men always seem to have more urgency when Henderson is on the pitch, and it should not be forgotten that he was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association just 12 months ago.

"He remains a high-quality operator, and Liverpool should not even consider letting him go this summer."

Christy Malyan

"They may currently be one of the top clubs in Europe, but Liverpool's squad is in danger of suddenly going stale. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson form a large part of the nucleus of the team, yet they're all aged 29 or over. Fabinho and Andy Robertson aren't too far behind either at 27.

"Of course, there are plenty of younger players on the books including the biggest signings of the last two summers - Diogo Jota (24) and Ibrahima Konate (22).

"But as Real Madrid's recent struggles have proved, Liverpool can't afford numerous key players hitting their decline at the same time, even if they could maybe squeeze one or two more seasons of glory out of them beforehand. The rebuilding process needs to be incremental rather than wholesale, and while losing Henderson would take a lot of leadership out of the dressing room, it would also give some younger members of the squad the chance to step up while injecting an element of longevity into Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Aged 31 and with talks over a new deal stalling, the time is right for Liverpool to move Henderson on and start focusing on the next cycle of the starting XI."

Joshua Cole

"If Liverpool are even considering the possibility of selling Henderson they would be making a major mistake as the 31-year-old has played a pivotal role in the club's success in recent years.

"During the England international's absence last season, the Reds struggled for rhythm in central-midfield as the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones only managed to illustrate glimpses of their undoubted talent in the Premier League.

"Despite missing a considerable chunk of action, Henderson still managed to rank in the top five at Liverpool for average passes per game (86.4) and interceptions (1.6 per game), as per WhoScored.

"Providing that he is able to rediscover the form which saw him record an average WhoScored match rating of 7.15 in the Reds' title-winning season in 2019/20, the midfielder may be able to help his side push on in the top-flight next year."

