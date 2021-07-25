Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Racism is a real problem in football and has been a problem for some time.

There have been numerous instances of players being racially abused on the football pitch in recent years.

Last year, Porto's Moussa Marega was the victim of racist abuse by Vitória Guimarães fans during their Primeira Liga.

The incident occurred in the 69th minute, nine minutes after Marega scored what turned out to be the winner for his side.

The Malian footballer was visibly distressed and refused to play any further part as he walked off the pitch in disgust.

Sadly, this isn't the only incident of a Porto player being racially abused on the football pitch.

On March 3, 2012, Hulk was subject to monkey chants in Porto's match against Benfica at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

The Brazilian would have the perfect answer, though.

Hulk has scored a number of incredible goals in his career and he would produce a thunderbolt to silence the home fans.

Hulk received the ball on the right, cut inside and then unleashed an absolutely unstoppable effort from outside the box that crashed into the net.

The goalkeeper had absolutely no chance. It was later revealed that his effort travelled at a ridiculous 108km/h.

Fan footage shows just how incredible the strike was.

That goal immediately silenced the Benfica fans.

Hulk would go on to help Porto to a 3-2 win over their fierce rivals.

The Brazilian's stint in Portugal would only last a few more months as he joined Zenit St Petersburg that summer.

Now 35, Hulk is currently playing for Atlético Mineiro in Brazil's top tier.

