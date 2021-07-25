Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jadon Sancho was finally unveiled as a Manchester United earlier this week.

The Englishman has officially joined Man United in a £73m move from Dortmund.

Man United now possess a truly brilliant front three consisting of Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Edinson Cavani.

But do United now have the best attacking trio in the Premier League?

The answer is no, according to Jamie O'Hara.

The talkSPORT pundit thinks that Tottenham are one of the sides that have a better front three than United.

"I think Spurs’ front-three at their best is still better than that Manchester United front-three," he said.

“Son is better than Rashford, Kane is better than Cavani, and OK Moura is not better than Sancho…

“But Moura had a great finish to last season and does produce at the top level.”

O'Hara went on to say that Liverpool have the best front three in the Premier League, just ahead of Manchester City.

“Liverpool have the best front-three in the Premier League – Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah," he added.

“That’s better than Man United’s, for me. Not based on last season, just based on talent and what they can produce when they’re at their best.

“I’d also argue Man City, if they line up with Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne as a false-nine, that’s probably better than Manchester United’s, too.

“City do need to sign a new striker, but KDB is brilliant when he plays there. If it’s a choice between Gabriel Jesus and Cavani, you’d have to say Cavani, but if you’re talking Foden or Rashford, you’d say Foden."

