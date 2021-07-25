Everton Transfer News: Promising international still on Toffees' radar - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Athletic have revealed that Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot remains a player of interest at Everton.

The Merseyside club were keen on bringing the Portuguese international over to Goodison Park last summer but they did not submit a formal bid for the youngster.

However, it has been reported that they are still tracking Dalot. Everton want to add a right-back to their ranks to compete with club captain Seamus Coleman.

Dalot spent last season on loan at Italian giants AC Milan, helping the side secure second spot in Serie A and a place in next season's Champions League.

If Everton decide to step up their interest in him, would he be a good signing for the club?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Dalot has been at some high-profile clubs during his short career so far but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at United or Milan in recent years.

"A move to Everton could be perfect for him, though. The 22-year-old showed glimpses of his potential at Milan last season, especially when he scored an excellent goal against Hellas Verona in March.

"The talent is there - he just needs to start getting consistent game time. With Coleman turning 33 later this year, Everton must get someone who can take over from him in the long run.

"Dalot already has Premier League experience, and if he could get into the Everton starting line-up regularly he should grow in confidence and go on to be the ideal successor to Coleman."

Joshua Cole

"Whilst it is safe to say that Benitez will be determined to put his own stamp on Everton's side this summer, it could turn out to be a mistake by the Spaniard if he opts to swoop for Dalot.

"Although the 22-year-old did manage to illustrate some signs of promise at AC Milan last season, there is no guarantee that he will be given the freedom to attack from his full-back role in Benitez's system.

"Furthermore, when you consider that Dalot has only made 20 appearances for Manchester United in the top-flight during his time at the club, he may struggle to make an immediate impression at Goodison Park next season.

"Instead of spending a considerable amount of money on the Portugal international, Everton ought to switch their focus to drafting in an individual who possesses more experience at this level."

Christy Malyan

"At times last season, it often felt as though Everton were playing with the handbrake on. Rather than really taking the game to the opposition, they would sit back and dig deep, despite possessing three incredibly talented attackers in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and James Rodriguez who could give any defence a run for their money on their day. Come the end of 2020/21 they were responsible for 29 Premier League goals.

"It was almost as though Carlo Ancelotti didn't quite trust his backline not to concede without thorough protection, which in itself suggests that Everton need some new blood at the back this summer - in turn allowing them to be more progressive going forward.

"Seamus Coleman is sadly an obvious candidate to be replaced as he approaches his 33rd birthday, with Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey's occasional flurries at right-back last term being evidence enough of the squad requiring another option at No.2.

"Diogo Dalot looks like a strong candidate in that respect. He was solid for AC Milan last season, featuring at both right-back and left-back and achieving a WhoScored rating higher than 7.0 in six of his ten Serie A starts. Throw in caps for Portugal, development from Porto's academy system and two seasons as a bit-part player at Manchester United, and there is an obvious pedigree.

"It would be great to see him contribute a little more in the final third in a way that could allow him to mimic Lucas Digne on the opposite flank at Everton - last season he registered just nine key passes in the league - but at 22, he's still got plenty of time to develop that part of his game."

