Leeds Transfer News: Rising star wanted at Elland Road - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds are keen on securing a loan deal for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, as revealed by The Athletic.

The 21-year-old was loaned out by the Blues to West Brom last season, and he could now be set for another temporary spell away from Stamford Bridge if Leeds get their way.

It has been reported that Leeds have already pitched the idea to Gallagher of a loan move to Elland Road, although they face competition for his signature from Crystal Palace, who are also believed to be interested in the England Under-21 international.

Leeds' cause may be helped by Chelsea's current stance, as it is understood that the west London club are willing to let Gallagher leave the club on loan this summer.

If Leeds can get a deal for Gallagher over the line, would he be a good signing?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole and Christy Malyan express their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Gallagher is the ideal player for Bielsa.

"The youngster has shown during his fledgling career that he can play anywhere in the middle of the park, from dropping deep into midfield to playing as a No. 10. This versatility would be perfect for Leeds as he can provide cover for Kalvin Phillips, who missed nine league games due to injury last term, while he can also play higher up the pitch and link up with the likes of Raphinha and Patrick Bamford in the final third.

"Despite his tender years, Gallagher is also not shy when he crosses the white line as he made more tackles (81) and picked up more bookings (11) than any of his West Brom teammates in 2020/21 (via WhoScored).

"Therefore, he could add even more intensity to Leeds' side next year, and made them a formidable force in the top-flight once again."

FINALLY! Jadon Sancho OFFICIALLY signs for Man United! Hear all the reaction on The Football Terrace...

Joshua Cole

"Whilst there is no doubting Gallagher's talent, Leeds ought to steer clear of a loan move this summer as questions still remain over the midfielder's suitability for the Premier League.

"After lighting up the Championship with his creativity during his time at Charlton Athletic, the England Under-21 international was unable to replicate these displays for West Brom last season as he only managed to provide four direct goal contributions in 30 top-flight appearances.

"When you consider that Leeds are currently able to call upon the services of Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips, it could be argued that Gallagher may struggle to force his way into Bielsa's starting XI next season.

"Keeping this in mind, it may be beneficial for both parties if this move doesn't happen as Gallagher could join a club who will be able to guarantee him first-team football while the Whites could switch their focus to an individual who is capable of helping them reach new heights in the Premier League."

1 of 10 How many French U21 caps does Illan Meslier? 0 1 2 3

Christy Malyan

"Those who have watched Conor Gallagher's career closely will notice the youngster is clearly on an upward trajectory. Starting with a loan spell at Charlton, the midfielder bagged an impressive six goals in the first half of the 2019/20 Championship season.

"He followed that up with six assists in the second half of the campaign on loan at Swansea, while last term's temporary move to West Brom saw him hold his own at Premier League level with two goals and two assists - despite the Baggies plummeting out of the top flight.

"Gallagher has steadily moved up English football's pyramid and every time taken the jump in quality in his stride. Leeds are indeed a level above where West Brom were last season and if Gallagher's career so far is anything to go by, he'll adapt quickly to the calibre the Yorkshire club intend to play at.

"Throw in his natural dynamism as a box-to-box midfielder, which should suit Marcelo Bielsa down to the ground, and this feels like a smart move for all parties involved. That includes Chelsea, who can only benefit from having one of their most promising youngsters playing under the Elland Road boss.

"All in all, it looks like a great bit of business to me."

News Now - Sport News