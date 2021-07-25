Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football is known as 'The Beautiful Game'.

Kevin Dawson, a Uruguayan goalkeeper, showed why that was the case with a fantastic gesture back in 2019.

Dawson had just kept a clean sheet and helped Penarol beat his former side, Plaza Colonia, 1-0.

But, instead of celebrating, the Penarol stopper decided he would give a fan a moment they will never forget.

While his teammates and Plaza Colonia players made their way to the changing rooms, Dawson invited an opposition fan with Down syndrome on to the pitch to take a penalty against him.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Dawson exchanged words with the fan as they made their way to the penalty spot.

The fan would then produce a penalty that any professional footballer would be proud of as their effort nestled into the top corner. Dawson went the right way but he couldn't keep his effort out.

The fan then wheeled away in pure jubilation and celebrated in front of the crowd.

The video has gone viral on social media in recent days and it's truly heartwarming. Watch it below:

What a fantastic gesture. Dawson gave the fan a day he will never forget and he deserves so much credit for that.

Football fans enjoyed the moment. View some of the reaction below.

@FashionMaven88 said: "Made me tear up. The ref blowing the whistle. The goalkeeper's full extension to block and the kid’s celebration at the end."

Varane to Man United ADVANCED STAGES | The Football Terrace

"There are so many reasons to love sport. Humility is one of the many reasons. What this keeper did here… as small as it may seem, has changed a life forever," @TotalRankers said.

While @whatstusaying commented: "What an absolutely beautiful thing to do that cost absolutely nothing. Something that will be remembered for the rest of his life."

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News