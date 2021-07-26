Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Samuel Eto'o is a massive fan of Lionel Messi.

The two played alongside each other at Barcelona from 2004-2009.

Eto'o has spoken of Messi's brilliance countless times in the past.

"Leo, for us, will always be the best player in the world ever," he said in 2018, per AS.

"The human beings have to choose and they chose those three players, who have done well this year too. But for people like me and others, it doesn't change the fact that Leo is the best player in the world ever."

However, he took offence to a journalist's question regarding Messi in a recent interview.

When Messi was making his way as a footballer, he came in to a Barcelona side where Eto'o was a star.

Messi would have undoubtedly learned a lot from Eto'o, who was in his prime and was one of the best in the world.

So, when a journalist told Eto'o that he played with Messi, he had to set the record straight.

The journalist asked: "You mention Messi, what can he [Ansu Fati] learn from Messi? You obviously played with him..."

Eto'o quickly bit back: "No. He played with me it's different. Messi played with me. I didn't play with Messi. In my time, Messi played with me. It's totally different. It's totally different."

It appears Eto'o didn't take the wording of the question too well.

Messi has still not signed a new contract with Barcelona but Eto'o is expecting him to extend his stay.

"I can't imagine Leo with another shirt. It is his club, his home, his love," he said, per Goal.

"I do not think that his continuity is due to a question of money. Leo is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi.

"I know [president Joan] Laporta is preparing a reliable, interesting project for him."

