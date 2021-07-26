Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed went viral on social media after marking a stunning win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic with a rendition of Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘Siuuu!’ celebration.

The 18-year-old sealed victory over three-time world champion Yannick Borel, per The Sun, and then produced a celebration that football fans are used to seeing on a regular basis.

Borel, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, was left shell-shocked after losing his first-round match at the Tokyo 2020 epee event.

His victorious teenage opponent made the most of the moment by removing his face guard and then replicating Ronaldo’s celebration.

Video: Fencer does Ronaldo's celebration at Tokyo 2020

You can watch the brilliant video here…

Fair play to the youngster, that’s pretty funny. Emotions clearly got the better of him and who can blame him?

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the viral video…

Elsayed went on to beat China’s Lin Minghao 15-9 before narrowly losing 15-13 to Ukraine’s Ihor Reizlin in the quarter-finals.

What does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration mean?

Ronaldo, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all time, first produced his ‘Siuuu!’ celebration during his time at Real Madrid - but what does it mean?

"I started to say 'Si', which is like 'yes' when I was at Real Madrid,” the Juventus star told reporters.

"When we win, everyone says 'SIUUU' and I started to say it, I don't know why. It was natural

"I always say, the best things come in a natural way."

Speaking to Soccer.com - per The Sun - the Portuguese legend added: "We were playing a game against Chelsea in the United States, and it just came to my mind.

"I just scored and I yelled 'si' (yes). It was truly a natural thing.

"I started doing that from that day on, and fans seem to like it.

"Later on, people on the street stopped me to yell at me 'Cristiano, siiiuuu', they bonded with me through the celebration and I decided to keep it up."

Varane to Man Utd at 'advanced stage' (Football Terrace)

How much do you really know about Cristiano Ronaldo? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News