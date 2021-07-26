Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The highly-anticipated fight between Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson has been postponed due to the former sustaining an injury.

The two are among the finest strongmen around and have shared a rivalry for some time now. Hall won Britain's Strongest Man competition for five years in a row along with the UK's Strongest Man Competition six times consecutively.

He won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2017 ahead of Bjornsson who went on to win it the following year.

Hall is the official holder of the deadlift world record, having pulled 500 kg at the 2016 World Deadlift Championships. Bjornsson deadlifted 501 kg under strongman rules last year but he did so in his gym. Hence, the official record remains with Hall.

The two have shared a rivalry for some time and were scheduled to fight it out on September 18 in Jacksonville, Florida in a bout that was dubbed "The Heaviest Boxing Match in History". However, the fight has been delayed.

MTK Global who are promoting the event stated on their official website that the fight will be postponed because Hall suffered an injury while training and will have to undergo surgery. The bout will now take place in March or April next year.

The statement read:

"Eddie Hall has suffered a serious injury during training, meaning his planned September showdown against strongman rival Thor Bjornsson has been put on temporary hold – but the rest of next month’s card will go ahead as planned.

"MTK Global are acting as the official boxing advisers to CoreSports for the fight, dubbed as ‘The Heaviest Boxing Match in History,’ but after an injury forced Hall to undergo surgery, the fight is now planned to take place in March or April of 2022.

"Despite the setback for Hall, the rest of the card at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on September 18 will still go ahead, as CrossFit rivals Josh Bridges and Jacob Heppner collide, while the likes of Avril Mathie, Stefi Cohen and more are all in action.

"Thor could also remain on the card against an opponent to be announced, with work currently ongoing behind the scenes to try and make this possible.

"More information on the event in September, along with a new date for the showdown between Hall and Thor will be announced in due course."

The fight between Hall and Bjornsson was a highly anticipated one but we will have to wait to see the two strongmen lock horns.

Fans will be hoping for the former to fully recover from his injury and be in top shape when he takes on Bjornsson, hopefully in the next 8-9 months.

