Dead Space Remake: What is the release date?

Dead Space has finally confirmed following weeks of speculation!

The hugely popular third-person horror series proved to be a winner with huge segments of the gaming community, who thoroughly enjoyed the suspense, intense and gory scenes that it provided.

While Visceral Games helped develop the first game, Motive Games, the organisation behind Star Wars: Battlefield II and Squadrons, are constructing the Dead Space Remake from scratch for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The use of the Frostbite engine, which is commonly used with FIFA and Battlefield games, could be a key in taking the franchise to another level as the game's protagonist Isaac Clarke will be taking on and destroying as many necromorphs as possible.

As a result, many gamers will be eager to know when the franchise will be re-released in all its glory.

Dead Space Remake Release Date

While EA revealed the game without an official date during its EA Play Live event, it is not expected to be released anytime soon.

Having originally been launched back in 2008, we don't expect Dead Space to be put out until at least 2023.

Of course, this could change as the months go by and EA release more information as the release date edges closer. But nevertheless, we will provide regular updates on this as soon as more information becomes available.

