Crystal Palace Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano confirms new signing at Selhurst Park

Joachim Andersen is on the brink of joining Crystal Palace on a long-term deal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

What's previously been reported about Andersen?

The Danish centre-back has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs this summer, with Manchester United and Tottenham both tracking the 25-year-old.

However, it seems that the two sides are set to be beaten to his signature by Palace, based on Romano's latest update.

What has Romano said about Andersen joining Palace?

Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Romano revealed that Andersen has agreed to move to Selhurst Park, and that the transfer will be officially signed off shortly.

Romano wrote: "Done deal and here-we-go, confirmed. Joachim Andersen joins Crystal Palace on a permanent deal from OL. Contract until 2026.

"Paperworks to be signed soon."

What were Andersen's stats in 2020/21?

Andersen spent last season on loan at Fulham, and made 31 top-flight appearances in total.

In his maiden campaign in England, the 6 foot 4 defender was largely impressive for Scott Parker's men. As per WhoScored, he ranked inside the top two for the Cottagers when it came to clearances (150), aerial duels won (99), and shots blocked (13).

Despite Andersen being a commanding presence at the back for the side, Fulham were still relegated from the Premier League, finishing 11 points adrift of safety. It seems that he will get another chance to prove his class in England's top division in 2021/22, though, with Palace.

Is Andersen the perfect signing for Palace?

It has already been a busy transfer window for Palace in terms of arrivals and departures. The club have brought in two young, exciting talents in Michael Olise and Marc Guehi but they have also lost a number of senior squad members including Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick van Aanholt.

With a host of experienced players leaving in a short space of time, Palace needed to add some leadership to their side ahead of the window closing next month. By signing Andersen, they look to be getting the right player at the right time.

At 25, Andersen appears to be entering his prime, and last season he received praise from former Fulham defender Tony Gale who said, as quoted by Fulham's official website: "He’s so good on the ball with his passing ability, but off the ball he’s great, too. He’s a leader."

These attributes are just what Palace need heading into next term, and make Andersen the perfect signing for the club as they try to push on under new manager Patrick Vieira.

