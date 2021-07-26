Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For the first time ever, WWE has announced that it's going to be holding a pay-per-view on New Year's Day next year, bringing in 2022 in an emphatic fashion.

During the portion of Friday Night SmackDown held at the Rolling Loud festival last week, NBA star Trae Young confirmed that a pay-per-view will be taking place on Saturday, January 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

No name was for the pay-per-view was announced, but Trae joked that the event could be named after him:

‘I don’t know about you but I think New Year’s Trae would be a great name for the event, and I can’t think of a better way to bring in 2022 than with the WWE Universe.’

While unconfirmed, it seems incredibly likely that WWE is going to be holding two pay-per-views in January 2022, with the company also likely to put on the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event towards the end of the month.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not the New Year's Day show is going to be taking the place of the December pay-per-view that is usually planned, or if WWE is just going to add another pay-per-view to its usual schedule.

This is not going to be the first time that WWE has held a pay-per-view on a Saturday night, as the SummerSlam pay-per-view event next month will be taking place on August 21.

The pay-per-view will be airing on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network in all other international markets. You will also be able to watch the pay-per-view on BT Sport Box Office.

