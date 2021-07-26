Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: 13-year-old skateboarding star Momiji Nishiya wins gold

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are well and truly underway. A whole host of new Olympic champions have already been named, with one just 13-years-old.

GiveMeSport Women recaps the biggest news from the past 24 hours, what’s to come today, and which British stars to keep an eye on.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Momiji Nishiya wins skateboarding gold aged 13

Japan's Momiji Nishiya made history after winning the first Olympic gold medal in skateboarding. She scored 15.26 to triumph in the women’s street, beating fellow 13-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil. Japan's Funa Nakayama, aged 16, took bronze.

With an average age of 14 years and 191 days, it was the youngest individual podium in the history of the Olympic Games.

Skateboarding is making its debut at the Olympic Games this year. Competition will continue with the women’s park on August 4th.

Naomi Osaka reaches third round of tennis women’s singles

In more good news for host country Japan, tennis star Naomi Osaka progressed to the third round of the women’s tennis tournament. She eased past Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2. The four-time Grand Slam winner is now favourite for gold after top seed Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the competition in the opening round.

Osaka will face either Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova or Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu for a place in the quarter-finals.

Spain's two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza defeated China's Wang Qiang 6-3 6-0, while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, easily beat Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-1 6-1.

USA finish second in artistic gymnastics team qualifying

The USA finished with 170.526 points in qualifying for the women’s artistic gymnastics team event, second to the Russian Olympic Committee on 171.629. China were third with 166.863.

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles was not at her best, picking up penalties on the floor and vault. The 24-year-old still reached all five individual finals, however, starting with the all-around on Thursday.

Ariarne Titmus ends Katie Ledecky’s Olympic reign

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus earned gold in the women’s 400m freestyle final, stunning five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky. The American world record holder had been leading by 0.66 seconds at the halfway point, but Titmus closed the gap in the final 50 metres of the race.

“I wouldn't be here without her,” the 20-year-old Titmus said of Ledecky. “She set this incredible standard. All credit to her for the swimmer she is. “In the race I tried to stay as composed as I could and I can't believe I pulled it off.”

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today?

Judo

Judo competition continues at the Nippon Budokan today. The women’s under-57kg will be the headline event, with the gold and bronze medal matches set to take place later this morning.

The finalists are yet to be decided, with Japan’s Tsukasa Yoshida, Kosovo’s Nora Gjakova, Canada’s Jessica Klimkait and Sarah Leonie Cysique of France all competing in the semi-finals.

Fencing

A gold medal is set to be awarded in the women’s individual sabre at the Makuhari Messe. Again, the finalists are yet to be decided.

The semi-finals will be contested by the Russian Olympic Committee's Sofia Pozdniakova and Sofya Velikaya, France’s Manon Brunet and Hungary’s Anna Marton.

Triathlon

Following the men’s triathlon late last night, the women’s competition is set to take place at the same time this evening.

America’s Katie Zaferes and Summer Rappaport, Britain’s Jessica Learmonth, Bermuda’s Flora Duffy and Maya Kingma of The Netherlands are among the gold medal contenders.

Team GB watch

Lauren Williams to contest women's taekwondo final

Britain’s Lauren Williams is set to compete in the gold-medal bout for the women’s under-67kg taekwondo event. The 22-year-old defeated Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi 24-18 in her semi-final this morning to reach the final.

Williams, who is making her Olympic debut in Tokyo, will battle Croatia’s Matea Jelic for the gold medal at 13:30 BST.

Jessica Learmonth ready to compete in triathlon

Britain’s Jess Learmonth will go for gold in the women’s triathlon this evening at 22:30 BST. The 33-year-old is making her Olympic debut.

Learmonth, who was inspired to compete in triathlon by Alistair and Jonny Brownlee at London 2012, is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist. She also finished second in the Leeds leg of the World Triathlon Series last month.

