Halo Infinite: Rumours Reveal First Beta Round Could Be Released Imminently

Many gaming fans are getting excited for the next instalment of the Halo franchise and rumours suggest we could get the first beta for Halo Infinite very soon.

Halo Infinite has been developed by 343 Industries and will be the sixth main game of the hugely successful Halo franchise.

Again, gamers will play as Master Chief, a hero that many enjoy to play with, and he has become very popular in the gaming world, so much so that he is also a character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch.

Halo Infinite will hopefully continue to make the franchise adored by the fan base, and it will be very interesting to see how fans react after they get their hands on the beta.

Rumours suggest Halo Infinite beta could be released in the next week

A beta is so crucial for a game as it gives players a feel of what is to come, but it also shows developers if the game is running smoothly and without any huge issues or bugs.

This latest news comes from reliable leaker Tom Henderson and he posted this latest Halo Infinite beta update on Twitter.

Henderson told the gaming community on social media that the first round of flighting, also known as the beta for Halo Infinite, will happen as soon as next weekend.

This is huge news for this game. If the beta is nearly upon us, it means the game should be released in the near future.

Henderson also told us what the first beta will entail, as he said that it will be a bot-focused technical preview.

For those who don’t know what this means, it is not as hard to understand as it sounds. The beta, which will be available for all those in the community that are Halo Insiders, will focus on gameplay against bots and will focus on the Academy’s weapon drills in the game.

When gamers play this, the developers will then use technical previews and this will help them gather feedback on both the behaviour of bots, as well as the online performance.

This is very exciting and when the beta is released, we will provide you with the latest updates right here.

