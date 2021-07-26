Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ahead of their proposed Universal Championship match at SummerSlam next month, John Cena picked up a huge win over SmackDown star Roman Reigns in six-man tag action.

Videos have emerged on social media of John Cena hitting Roman Reigns with an Attitude Adjustment at the end of their house show match in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

While Cena didn't pin Reigns, the Hollywood megastar then hit Jey Uso with his finishing move before pinning the SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

As was the case in the dark match after SmackDown last week, John Cena teamed with Dominik and Rey Mysterio to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos in six-man tag team action.

The show on Saturday night was the first time that WWE has run a non-televised live event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

WWE will be continuing its non-televised live event touring schedule with a host of shows over the next few weeks, many of which John Cena is slated to appear at as WWE puts on the 'Summer of Cena'.

While unconfirmed, the match that is likely to be taking place at SummerSlam next month, in what will presumably be the main event, is a huge clash between John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In somewhat surprising fashion, Finn Balor inserted himself into the Universal Championship mix on Friday's episode of SmackDown, with Reigns accepting the former NXT Champion's challenge for a title match, as can be seen above.

As of right now, there is no word on how Finn Balor is going to factor into the proposed Reigns vs. Cena match at SummerSlam, with the match between the two megastars will slated to take place according to various reputable sources.

For more updates as we head towards SummerSlam, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

