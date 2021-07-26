Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It wasn't a very good day for United States' basketball team as they lost their opening match against France but, fortunately, the match had quite an entertaining moment at halftime.

The American men's basketball team entered Tokyo as heavy favourites to grab their 4th gold medal in a row. However, they started their campaign with a 76-83 defeat to two-time silver medalists France.

This was USA's first defeat at the Olympics since Athens 2004 when they were beaten by eventual gold medalists Argentina in the semi-finals.

The match, however, had a moment that basketball and Olympic fans will never forget. During halftime, with the Americans leading 45-37, a robot wearing a basketball jersey entered the court and shot a three-pointer before shooting successfully from half-court.

A little more pace and the robot would make a fine basketball player and the Americans could really have used its shooting ability in the second half.

Following their defeat, the USA take on Iran, who lost their opening fixture to Czech Republic.

Unsurprisingly, the fans found the concept of a basketball robot quite entertaining.

A couple of days back, we had a controversial moment in the Argentina-Spain field hockey fixture with the former's Lucas Rossi hitting David Alegre with his stick.

Now, we have a more light-hearted moment thanks to the basketball robot and it will certainly be one of the most entertaining moments of this summer's Olympics.

Elsewhere in the Olympics, its been a pretty good day for Great Britain with Tom Daly and Matty Lee clinching gold in the synchronised 10m platform while Adam Peaty won the gold in the 100m Breaststroke event.

In cycling, Thomas Pidcock claimed gold in the Men's cross-country event while Alex Yee won a silver in Triathlon.

Great Britain are currently fourth in the medal tally behind USA, China and Japan.

