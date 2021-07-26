NBA 2K22: Hip-hop stars reportedly being added to MyCareer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 will allegedly be adding famous hip-hop stars to feature in MyCareer, according to reports.

Not only will you be given the opportunity to dominate on the court, but on the mic as well, as 2K Games are preparing to produce content outside of the box for their latest edition to the virtual basketball series.

In what will be their first game produced specifically for next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, high expectations are being placed on the developers' shoulders by segments of the gaming community.

But the NBA 2K franchise will continue to branch out in a variety of ways, with one of those taking place in the popular MyCareer game mode.

This actually comes from a game mode that was launched during the last game and proved to be hugely popular and ended one being one of the most talked-about features.

NBA 2K22 Rappers in MyCareer

Thanks to Screenrant, they revealed the news that famous rappers will be included as part of one of NBA 2K22's flagship new additions to the series, following The City's debut during 2K21.

Within this game mode is where the creative side comes in, where gamers can now pursue new side activities away from the court, and being a hip-hop icon is one of them, as well as a fashion designer.

As you would expect, 2K are emphasising heavily on the game's story mode that will tie into all of this, immersing the player deep into the world of NBA and what it's like to feature as a superstar on and off the court.

Whether famous rappers such as Drake, J. Cole, 2 Chainz or Wale will be featured in the game, remains to be seen. But it is something that we have seen content creators add in during past titles and could please the fans on this front.

NBA 2K22 will be released on 10th September 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

