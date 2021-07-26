Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raphael Varane is reportedly on the verge of completing a €50 million move from Real Madrid to Manchester United.

The 28-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s best centre-backs, is understood to want a new challenge after a decade with Los Blancos and is pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro were reporting on Monday morning that United and Real Madrid will announce the transfer of Varane ‘within the next few hours’.

Varane has 'agreed' personal terms with Man United

Marca reported on Sunday that Varane has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils ahead of his proposed move to England.

The France international has less than a year to run on his current contract at the Bernabeu, but Madrid are keen to cash-in now rather than allowing him to leave for free next summer.

Varane is poised to become United's second major summer signing following the £73 million signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid are subsequently set to lose both Sergio Ramos, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, and Varane in the same transfer window.

Real Madrid to use €50m towards signing Mbappe

However, Deportes Cuatro understand that the €50 million Madrid raise from Varane’s sale will go directly towards funding a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Like Varane, Mbappe currently has one year left to run on his contract and reportedly has no plan to sign an extension.

The acquisition of Mbappe, arguably the most talented footballer of his generation, would be an extraordinary coup for the Spanish giants.

Likewise, the purchase of Varane would be a major coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will partner the Frenchman alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence.

Fabrizio Romano's latest Varane update

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Real Madrid are prepared to sell Varane and that a deal is now 'closer and closer' to being reached.

