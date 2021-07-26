Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The promoter of a music event in Kansas City, Missouri has cancelled a meet-and-greet that was scheduled to take place later on today, claiming that Jeff Hardy had tested positive for COVID-19.

The promoter posted the following on Facebook, saying that his event had to be cancelled after the WWE Raw star tested positive for COVID-19:

"We regret to inform you that the event with Jeff Hardy to take place on Monday July 26, 2021, at recordBar in Kansas City, MO will have to be postponed to a later date. Jeff Hardy just tested positive for covid this morning, and will have to quarantine for the next two weeks, and will not be participating in any live events for the next two weeks.

It's important to note that, as of the time of writing, neither WWE nor Jeff Hardy have confirmed that the former World Champion has tested positive for COVID-19, but Dave Meltzer is reporting that the claim is factually accurate:

A source confirmed the positive test and that Hardy will indeed be off Raw the next two weeks and any scheduled house shows during that time.

Jeff Hardy was in the news following last week's episode of Monday Night Raw, as not only did the former WWE Champion bring back his old "No More Words" theme, but he defeated NXT Champion Karrion Kross in his debut match.

There was expected to be a major follow-up angle from Kross and Jeff Hardy following their match last week, but with the Raw star seemingly slated to be off TV for the next few weeks, those plans will almost certainly have to change.

Stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential confirmation from WWE or Jeff Hardy on this claim, and for any potential updates on changes that may have to be made following Hardy's reported positive diagnosis.

