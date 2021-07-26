West Brom Transfer News: Valerien Ismael weighing up bargain swoop for versatile ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to put their woeful 2020/21 campaign behind them next month by making a positive start to life under the guidance of Valerien Ismael.

Drafted in as Sam Allardyce's replacement earlier this summer, the Frenchman has already managed to put his own stamp on the Baggies' squad by securing the services of Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke.

Having defied all expectations last season at Oakwell by leading Barnsley to a top-six finish in the Championship, Ismael will fancy his chances of achieving a great deal of success at The Hawthorns later this year.

However, in order for West Brom to have the best chance of securing an immediate return to the Premier League, the 45-year-old may need to sign some more players between now and the end of the transfer window.

Although Ismael will be tempted to splash the cash in the coming weeks, he could also look towards the free-agent market for inspiration.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, West Brom are reportedly weighing up a move for Adam Reach who is currently without a club following Sheffield Wednesday's decision to part ways with him.

The Baggies may have to fend off competition for the 28-year-old's signature from Blackburn Rovers who are also understood to be keeping tabs on the former Owls man.

Whilst Reach was unable to prevent Wednesday from suffering relegation last season, he did manage to show glimpses of his talent in the second-tier as he provided eight direct goal contributions in 44 appearances for the club.

An extremely versatile player, Reach has featured as a full-back, a central attacking midfielder and as a left-midfielder during his career to date.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by West Brom if they are able to convince Reach to make the move to The Hawthorns.

As well being able to provide cover in a host of different positions, the left-midfielder possesses a wealth of experience at Championship level.

Having featured in this particular division on 306 occasions, Reach knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the second-tier and thus could turn out to be a valuable addition to Ismael's squad.

Although Reach will need to improve his consistency next season after averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.61 during the previous campaign, there is no reason why he cannot make a positive impression for the Baggies later this year.

