Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The match between Karrion Kross and Jeff Hardy that was slated to take place on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw has reportedly been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

For those that aren't aware, a music event promoter announced that his meet-and-greet that was slated to take place in Kansas City today had been cancelled after Jeff Hardy tested positive for COVID-19.

While neither WWE nor Jeff Hardy had confirmed the positive diagnosis, both Dave Meltzer and PWInsider are now reporting that sources have told them that the former WWE Champion has tested positive for the virus, with the latter writing:

PWInsider.com has confirmed with WWE sources, speaking under condition of anomynity, that the Hardy announcement is indeed correct. PWInsider.com does not typically identify those who have tested positive for COVID-19 but since Hardy's event organizer publicly disclosed his status, we have followed suit.

PWInsider is also reporting that Jeff Hardy was slated to go one-on-one with Karrion Kross again on Raw this week. This comes after Hardy pinned the former NXT Champion in the latter's Raw debut on last week's show.

PWInsider notes that the match between Hardy and Kross has obviously been cancelled, with Hardy slated to miss the next two weeks worth of TV:

WWE star Jeff Hardy has been pulled from the road following a COVID-19 positive test. The plan had been for Hardy to once again wrestle Karrion Kross tomorrow on Raw, but obviously that is off the table. Hardy returned to Raw TV last week, defeating WWE NXT Champion Kross, who was making his official main roster debut.

Once again, neither WWE nor Jeff Hardy has confirmed the claim that the former WWE Champion has tested positive for COVID-19. Make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates or confirmation on the matter.

News Now - Sport News