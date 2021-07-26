Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his first match since returning as manager of Real Madrid on Sunday. The 13-time champions of Europe got their pre-season campaign underway with a friendly against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Spanish giants fielded a side packed with young talent, although the likes of Isco, Marcelo and Martin Odegaard all featured from the start.

The star of the show, though, belonged to the home side. A clip from Twitter user @Pena_Cartel of Rangers winger Ryan Kent picking up the ball on the halfway line and proceeding to beat a number of Real defenders with ease has gone viral. The footage has convinced a number of fans of Los Blancos to jokingly back the idea of bringing the 24-year-old to the Bernabeu.

Real's top transfer target this summer is reportedly Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. The French star is said to be keen to make the move and - with just one year left to run on his existing contract - PSG may choose to cash in now, rather than risk losing him for free in 12 months' time.

Having witnessed Kent's performance this weekend, however, the Twitter account of popular Real podcast Managing Madrid argued in jest that their side wouldn't need to worry about Mbappe if they could land the former Liverpool youngster instead.

"Let's sign Ryan Kent instead of Kylian Mbappe," read the post, which has since been liked more than 5,000 times on the social media platform. The tongue-in-cheek proposal attracted plenty of reaction in the replies, as Rangers supporters were quick to back their man.

"Mbappe wears Ryan Kent pyjamas," laughed one fan.

"£50 million and you can have his left foot," said another.

"Do more than [Eden] Hazard has," joked a third observer.

"He's better than Ronaldo mate," read a fourth.

A further reply insisted that the Englishman would be going nowhere: "Nah, you stick to Mbappe & we’ll hang on to Kent if you don’t mind!"

The Scottish champions ran out 2-1 winners in the match itself, with Kent playing a starring role throughout. Real would finish with 10 men after defender Nacho was sent off for two bookable offences.

It is worth remembering, though, that both clubs are at very different ends of their pre-season preparation. Real are just easing back into their programme, whereas Rangers play their first league game of the season on Saturday lunchtime against Livingston.

Rangers fans won't care one bit about the circumstances, however. A win over Real Madrid is significant regardless of how it comes. Supporters with be looking forward to many more masterclasses from Kent as they look to defend their title this season.

