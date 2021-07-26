West Ham transfer news: Irons back in contention to sign 48-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are back in the running to sign goalkeeper Robin Olsen, according to Il Romanista.

What's the latest transfer news involving Olsen?

Olsen has been linked with a move to French champions Lille this summer, while West Ham were previously monitoring the Swedish international earlier this month.

It has now been reported that he will not be joining Lille, which has opened the door for the Irons to revive their interest in the 31-year-old.

What were Olsen's stats in 2020/21?

The Roma shot-stopper already has Premier League experience under his belt, having spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Everton.

He largely played second fiddle to Jordan Pickford but he did manage to make 11 appearances in all competitions, with seven of those coming in the league.

The 6 foot 5 goalkeeper managed three clean sheets across the course of the season, which included keeping Leicester at bay when Everton visited the King Power Stadium in December and came away with a 2-0 victory.

How did Olsen fare at Euro 2020?

Despite his lack of game time at club level, Olsen still went into Euro 2020 as Sweden's undisputed No. 1, and he proved his worth in the side's opening game of the tournament against Spain.

Luis Enrique's men registered 17 shots in the game, with five of them being on target but Olsen refused to be beaten as Sweden held on for a 0-0 draw.

Olsen was rewarded for his performance by receiving a WhoScored match rating of 8.01 - no other player on the pitch was given a higher mark.

He also earned praise from his teammates after the game, with striker Alexander Isak labelling Olsen's display as "absolutely incredible."

Is Olsen good enough to be West Ham's No. 1 next season?

Olsen, who has 48 caps for Sweden, was Pickford's understudy at Everton last term, and he may have to settle for a place on the bench initially at West Ham if he does move to the London Stadium this summer.

That's due to the fact that the Hammers already have Lukasz Fabianski in their ranks, who is vastly experienced having made 279 appearances in England's top-flight during his career. As the man in possession at the moment, Fabianski will be difficult to dislodge as the side's No. 1.

However, Olsen showed at Euro 2020, particularly in the game against Spain, exactly what he is capable of. If he can perform at that level consistently, he could be hard to ignore, and he may start to put pressure on Fabianski for his place in the team.

