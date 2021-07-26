Tokyo Olympics: TikTok video goes viral as weightlifters inspire adorable young fan

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This year's Olympics has already empowered and inspired so many females across the globe.

New records have been set, medals have been won for the first time, and a new generation of talent continues to impress on the world's biggest sporting stage.

But it's not just the women in Tokyo who have been inspired by veterans of the Games – there's supporters back at home who have been watching this year's athletes in awe.

An adorable video of a young girl watching the Olympics with her parents has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter. The tiny fan is seen watching the women's weightlifting event and cheering on Team USA.

Posted initially by TikTok user @coffeencrusts, the video has been viewed more than two millions times.

"The women are so strong," the little girl says, with her eyes glued to the television.

Female athletes can sometimes be so blissfully unaware of the power they have to influence and inspire. For young girls and boys growing up, seeing women competing in typically male-dominated sports like weightlifting, boxing and football is helping to squash the age-old stigmas that have been implemented.

The 2020 Games have been long-awaited after they were pushed back a year due to Covid-19. Now they're in full flow, women are taking this opportunity to really show what they're all about. For so many reasons, the Tokyo Olympics are one of the most important Games of the modern era.

News Now - Sport News