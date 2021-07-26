Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Australia clinched their second gold in swimming after Ariarne Titmus won the 400m freestyle event.

The 20-year-old entered the Tokyo Olympics with high hopes, having won two golds at the World Aquatics Championships in 2019.

She finished second in her heat behind heavy favorite Katie Ledecky who had won 5 Olympic golds by the age of 19.

During the final, Ledecky was ahead for some time before Titmus overtook her and eventually ended up winning it. She completed the race in 3:56:69, thus setting a new Oceanian record.

However, the highlight of those few minutes was the celebration of Titmus' coach Dean Boxall.

Naturally, he was delighted to see her win and applauded before taking off his mask and exulting wildly. He very nearly broke down the barricade before the staff somehow managed to get him to calm down.

We've already seen some notable moments at the Tokyo Olympics but Boxall's celebration is unique in its own way.

It reeks of mad passion, delight and perhaps a bit of lunacy as well but in the end, it's all about expressing yourself, no matter how hilarious others might find it.

Nevertheless, Boxall's celebration will definitely go down as one of the funniest moments of the Tokyo Olympics.

Titmus' gold comes a day after Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay team won the event and set a new world record.

She became the first female from her nation to win the 400m freestyle event since Shane Gould in 1972.

The 20-year-old will also compete in the 200m freestyle and will once again come up against Ledecky, who is the reigning Olympic champion.

Provided Titmus wins, she will become the first female swimmer from Australia to claim gold at the 200m freestyle event since Susie O'Neill in 2000.

The Australians are currently sixth in the medal tally with six so far- two golds, a silver and three bronzes.

