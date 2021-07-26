Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaker reveals AC-130 could be involved in Warzone reveal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard could be revealed during a spectacular world reveal in Warzone involving an AC-130 gunship, according to fresh leaks.

While we have known for some time what the latest title of the new first-person shooter from Activision would be, with a return to the battlegrounds of World War 2 and a next-generation version of previous editions such as the World of War titles in the early 2010s.

The developers' most recent release, Black Ops Cold War, was unveiled in Warzone and Verdansk itself took a trip back in time to the 1960s to celebrate its launch.

At this moment, we are yet to see any official reveals from the American gaming organisation regarding Vanguard, what it will include and whether, as many suspect, multiplayer will be totally discounted.

However, a notorious Call of Duty leaker on social media has revealed more information on what we can expect from Activision over the coming months.

Call of Duty Vanguard Reveal

It was previously reported by GamingIntel that a WW2-style Warzone map could be introduced to celebrate Vanguard's launch. But it looks as though there is set to be more surprises on the way.

Fans are familiar with the iconic AC-130 from as far back as the original Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) - one of the most popular titles of the franchise. It looks like the gunship may be involved in unveiling Vanguard.

This is according to Twitter user Alaix COD (via @HeyImAlaix), who provided a hint for the event by playing the sound of a commander call from MW2, which warns the player that an enemy AC-130 is attacking them.

This is exciting stuff. Not only will Verdansk be possibly receiving another makeover, but some of the most popular killstreaks over the years will be involved in the official reveal.

It could be a bit of a nostalgia trip for players as they witness Vanguard being unveiled to the world for the first time. Here's to hoping that it does not disappoint.

