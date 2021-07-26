Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Booker T has said that there was no real problem with NXT Champion Karrion Kross losing his Monday Night Raw debut to Jeff Hardy on last week's show.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion questioned why fans were so angered by Kross losing his debut match to Jeff Hardy last week.

Booker T claimed that the story is more important than the actual match, claiming it didn't make Kross look weak because Hardy "stole" the victory, saying:

“What was the internet set ablaze for? What do they have to do with the show? Guys, it’s not about the match most of the time, it’s about the story. Karrion Kross is a guy who’s the NXT Champion and undefeated down in NXT. One thing you have to realise is that it’s still NXT. Losing to Jeff Hardy in a match that everybody in the world thought Karrion Kross making his debut is a match that he’s supposed to win but Jeff Hardy is still a veteran to the game. Jeff Hardy didn’t go out there and beat him with the whisper in the wind either, Jeff Hardy stole a match from Karrion Kross."

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say that made the decision "for a reason", saying that fans shouldn't think that they know "exactly the way it should have gone":

“When [WWE are] doing this, [they’re] doing it for a reason. When they did that, it was all for a reason. You gotta understand what the reason is opposed to just trying to analyse it and think you know exactly the way it should have gone because you didn’t get what you thought you should’ve got at that moment.”

Fans were also left alarmed by the fact that Scarlett Bordeaux was not seen with Karrion Kross on last week's show, but Booker T urged fans not to worry about that either, saying that the partnership could be something WWE is building towards:

“The thing is, we don’t know if we’re not going to go that route,” Booker said. “We don’t know that. We just know that Karrion Kross showed up on Monday Night RAW and lost and went back to NXT and got into an angle with Samoa Joe. We don’t know if Karrion Kross is going to be back next week, and probably not, and when he does come back we don’t know he’s going to be with Scarlett or not. I think people jump the gun so much because it’s like instant coffee. They want it right now, they want instant gratification. I just don’t think you can book the wrestling business around what the fans want on any given night. It would be booking yourself into a corner every week, you just can’t do it.”

Jeff Hardy and Karrion Kross were slated to go one-on-one again on tonight's episode of WWE Raw, but the match has been cancelled as Jeff Hardy has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Thanks to Cultaholic for the transcription.

